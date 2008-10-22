Wrath Of The Lich King Manual Leaked... By Blizzard

World Of Warcraft Forums member Maeglin made a surprising discovery when poking about in the depths of the latest WoW patch. Hidden away in the directory tree was a copy of the Wrath of the Lich King manual.

Go on, have a look now - if you have the latest patch (3.0.2) it is in C:\Program Files\World of Warcraft\Data\enUS\Documentation (where C:\Program Files\ is wherever the hell you installed WoW). The file in question is Manual_WLK.pdf.

Inside (you will need a PDF reader) you will find a black and white copy of the WotLK manual - almost certainly an outdated version as it refers to customizable runes that have since been dropped.

There are few surprises, but some cool-looking concept art and lots (and we mean lots) of credits and shout-outs to contributors and friends.

WotLK Manual Included with Patch![WoW Forums via WoW Insider]