Any budding George Lucases (Lucai?) out there who enjoy a bit of X3? Fancy winning a.. thingy.. that will let you play games in Super Duper Widescreen?

To celebrate the release of the standalone expansion to their space sim X3: Reunion, Egosoft has announced details of the X3: Terran Conflict video competition.

Up for grabs is a Matrox Triple Head2Go adaptor (it lets you connect 3 monitors to your PC at once) plus loads of DVDs, games and scifi novels for runners up.

All you need to do is create a short (< 10 mins) science fiction movie that relates in some way to the X3 games. It can be a space battle, ha-ha-hilarious comedy clip or sober character study - whatever you like, really. Just make it good.

The X3:TC Video Competition[Egosoft Forums]