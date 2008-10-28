XBLA Weekly: Are You Smarter Than Zombie Jeff Foxworthy?

This week, Xbox Live Arcade asks the question Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? with the video game based on the Jeff Foxworthy game show vehicle of the same name. (Is that show still on?) Regardless, the dead-eyed digital Foxworthy and over 6000 questions across 21 categories can be had for a mere 1200 Microsoft Points. Bring the shame home this Wednesday.
Also hitting this week is a single level for Marble Blast, which comes with a single new Achievement. Good thing neither will cut into my precious whittling time. Gotta have priorities, y'know.
