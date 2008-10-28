The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

XBLA Weekly: Are You Smarter Than Zombie Jeff Foxworthy?

This week, Xbox Live Arcade asks the question Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? with the video game based on the Jeff Foxworthy game show vehicle of the same name. (Is that show still on?) Regardless, the dead-eyed digital Foxworthy and over 6000 questions across 21 categories can be had for a mere 1200 Microsoft Points. Bring the shame home this Wednesday.

Also hitting this week is a single level for Marble Blast, which comes with a single new Achievement. Good thing neither will cut into my precious whittling time. Gotta have priorities, y'know.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles