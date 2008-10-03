Xbox 360 Beat PS3 In September... In Japan

The Xbox 360 owned September in Japan. Well, at least against the PS3. The Microsoft game console outsold Sony's, but not Nintendo's. According to data from Famitsu publisher, the Xbox 360 moved 3,547 units in the four weeks ending September 28th. In that same period, the PS3 shifted 33,071 units. And Nintendo? Nintendo sold 109,548 Wii units last moved, double what Microsoft moved.

