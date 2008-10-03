The Xbox 360 owned September in Japan. Well, at least against the PS3. The Microsoft game console outsold Sony's, but not Nintendo's. According to data from Famitsu publisher, the Xbox 360 moved 3,547 units in the four weeks ending September 28th. In that same period, the PS3 shifted 33,071 units. And Nintendo? Nintendo sold 109,548 Wii units last moved, double what Microsoft moved.
Xbox 360 Beat PS3 In September... In Japan
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink