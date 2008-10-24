Xbox 360 Bumps Up Microsoft's $15 Billion Quarter

Microsoft reported a whopping $US15 billion in revenue for the the company's first quarter — which ends September 30th, if you're keeping track — a record for the company in that particular time period. The software giant attributes at least some of that positive operating income to the company's Xbox 360 platform, noting "healthy sales" of the console contributing to its record quarter. Not bad for a quarter with no Halo games released.

According to Microsoft, 2.2 million Xbox 360s were sold during the quarter, which runs from July to September. About a third of those were sold in the United States.

The Entertainment and Devices Division, which covers the Xbox biz, pulled in over $US1.8 billion, with operating income of $US178 million. The total revenue for that division is down from the same quarter the year prior — blame Halo 3 for the drop — but operating income (read: profit) is up.

It was at this same point last year that Microsoft saw positive income from the Xbox division for the second time. The first profitable quarter the E&D division saw was upon the release of Halo 2. Here's to hoping all those plucky billionaires and millionaires can keep it up.

Microsoft Reports Record First-Quarter Revenue [Microsoft]