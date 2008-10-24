The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Xbox 360 Bumps Up Microsoft's $15 Billion Quarter

Microsoft reported a whopping $US15 billion in revenue for the the company's first quarter — which ends September 30th, if you're keeping track — a record for the company in that particular time period. The software giant attributes at least some of that positive operating income to the company's Xbox 360 platform, noting "healthy sales" of the console contributing to its record quarter. Not bad for a quarter with no Halo games released.

According to Microsoft, 2.2 million Xbox 360s were sold during the quarter, which runs from July to September. About a third of those were sold in the United States.

The Entertainment and Devices Division, which covers the Xbox biz, pulled in over $US1.8 billion, with operating income of $US178 million. The total revenue for that division is down from the same quarter the year prior — blame Halo 3 for the drop — but operating income (read: profit) is up.

It was at this same point last year that Microsoft saw positive income from the Xbox division for the second time. The first profitable quarter the E&D division saw was upon the release of Halo 2. Here's to hoping all those plucky billionaires and millionaires can keep it up.

Microsoft Reports Record First-Quarter Revenue [Microsoft]

Comments

  • Andy Guest

    seems like billy has too much money, guess he will be using it to wipe his ass next!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles