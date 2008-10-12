The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Xbox 360, Cave Shoot 'Em Up, Up, Up

There's no doubt. Your official Japanese shoot 'em up console is the Xbox 360. Shuffled away in the Microsoft booth, there are short lines for two very solid Cave shooters: DoDonPachi Dai Ou Jou Black Label Extra and Ketsui. Both games are getting Xbox 360 ports, and there's even a Hori arcade stick for Ketsui and thus really making the floor demo experience. Obviously, since it's the first Ketsui stage, it's hard to get an in-depth comparison between the port and the arcade version. However, when I asked a representative from the company that did the port, I was told that it was a straight-up arcade port.

Sure, it's not the same as playing it in an arcade — and the Xbox 360 cannot replicate how the arcade board slows down and tries to compensate for all the freaking projectiles on the screens. Still, it's good enough for home console play. DoDonPachi Dai Ou Jou Black Label Extra has two modes: arcade and Xbox 360 original mode. The original mode is way more forgiving to novice players than the arcade mode. The game also has a green-dress wearing new character (pictured), online ranking and a fresh coat of graphic paint.

