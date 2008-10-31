Xbox 360 Shooter Death Smiles Getting Limited Edition

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

More details about the Xbox 360 port of Cave shmup Death Smiles has been released. We have those details. Good for us and good for you. There will be two editions of the game: A ¥7140 ($108) regular edition and a ¥9240 Limited Edition one. The Limited Edition version comes in a special box designed by Junya Inoue, who did the character work for Death Smiles as well as other shooters like BATSUGUN. There's also a special soundtrack CD, too. The game is slated for Spring 2009.

Xbox 360用ソフト『デススマイルズ』の価格、初回限定版、予約特典が明らかに [Famitsu]

