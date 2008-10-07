Xbox 360 Still Loved, Purchased By Japan

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

For the third week in a row, Microsoft has outsold Sony again on its home turf, continuing to move Xbox 360s at a respectable clip. Nintendo remains undaunted in the console wars, as combined sales of both the 360 and PS3 are well below that of the Wii and account for about a third of Nintendo DS sales. In other words, Nintendo rules, everyone else drools, hardware-wise.

• Nintendo DS - 57,847
• Wii - 26,314
• PSP - 25,671
• Xbox 360 - 11,291
• PlayStation 2 - 9,848
• PlayStation 3 - 8,275

