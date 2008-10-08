The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Xbox Japan Booth Babes Adore New Booth Babe Outfit

You are looking at last year's Xbox 360 "booth companions" for the Tokyo Game Show. This year, we'll not only get new companions, but new companion outfits. And if you thought last year's was impressive, wait, just wait, until you see this years says Xbox Japan marketing exec Jyoji Sakaguchi:

Every year, our booth companion outfits get an extremely favourable reception, and they are very popular among women. This year, we're going to finally introduce a new design for the outfits. During the booth companion fitting, things like "Wow, I want to wear this outside work!" were overheard about the cool costume.

Hey, why not let them take the outfits home. Free advertising!

【TGS2008特報！】ゲームを遊びまくり！ 140台以上の試遊台を用意するマイクロソフトブース [Trendy.net]

Comments

  • quy Guest

    wow this is nice
    its great to have booth girls, it really suits it !!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles