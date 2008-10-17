Xbox Originals Getting Cup Of Hot Coffee

The Xbox Originals program continues to pump out classic Xbox titles (can we call them classic yet?) in downloadable form on the Xbox 360, and this month sees the release of one of the most controversial games of all time, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Of course the Hot Coffee content will not be accessible when Rockstar's final last-gen GTA becomes available on the 20th of this month, but I'm sure enough of us have seen the videos by now that we can simply close our eyes and imagine it's in there anyway.

Hey kids! It's a downloadable GTA game! Your parents won't even have to go into the store to show ID! Oh who am I kidding, you've all already played it.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas™ [Xbox Originals - Thanks Mustapha!]