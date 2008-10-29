Xenosaga Figure Is 8' Of Hair, Norgs

Time for a Xenosaga figure. This one's android Kos-Mos, from Episode III, and she's brought to us by Sideshow Collectibles. Scheduled for release early next year, she's going for $US80, and stands just over 8" tall. Connoisseurs of Xenosaga, pointy hair and battle-ready cleavage will not be disappointed.
Hit the link to check her out.
Time for a Xenosaga figure. This one's android Kos-Mos, from Episode III, and she's brought to us by Sideshow Collectibles. Scheduled for release early next year, she's going for $US80, and stands just over 8" tall. Connoisseurs of Xenosaga, pointy hair and battle-ready cleavage will not be disappointed.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink