Xenosaga Figure Is 8' Of Hair, Norgs

Time for a Xenosaga figure. This one's android Kos-Mos, from Episode III, and she's brought to us by Sideshow Collectibles. Scheduled for release early next year, she's going for $US80, and stands just over 8" tall. Connoisseurs of Xenosaga, pointy hair and battle-ready cleavage will not be disappointed.

