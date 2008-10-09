XNA Games Showing Up On Xbox Live

Several readers have emailed us to let us know that two games have appeared on Xbox Live under the XNA Creator's Club banner. A space shooter called Net Rumble and a letters game called Netters are both available for download as we speak, as I just verified, in both free demo and full versions priced at 100 Microsoft Points a pop. Unfortunately we've also verified that the two titles seem unplayable to the average users, with XNA Creator's Club launcher errors popping up even if you have the program installed. I suppose I'll just let them sit there on my hard disk until I figure out what to do with them. Lovely.

Thanks to both DerrickDS and Lucas for pointing out the new additions!