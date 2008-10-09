XNA Games Showing Up On Xbox Live

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Several readers have emailed us to let us know that two games have appeared on Xbox Live under the XNA Creator's Club banner. A space shooter called Net Rumble and a letters game called Netters are both available for download as we speak, as I just verified, in both free demo and full versions priced at 100 Microsoft Points a pop. Unfortunately we've also verified that the two titles seem unplayable to the average users, with XNA Creator's Club launcher errors popping up even if you have the program installed. I suppose I'll just let them sit there on my hard disk until I figure out what to do with them. Lovely.

Thanks to both DerrickDS and Lucas for pointing out the new additions!

