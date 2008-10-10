Yakuza 3's Sexy Rubdown Lady

Ante upped! SEGA's yakuza title Ryu Ga Gotoku: KENZAN! had deep turtle racing play and historically accurate bikini-wear, PS3 exclusive Ryu Ga Gotoku 3 (the fourth in the Ryu Ga Gotoku/Yakua) series features fashion model Ayana Tsubaki as an oil massage therapist. Working at in-game parlor Lionheart, her gentle hands revive and heal players. Says Tsubaki, "Appearing in game is a strange feeling." Yup! But hey, she's got good company as she'll be joining real life models from Japanese magazine Koakuma Ageha in the game's cast of characters.

Another pic of Ayana after the jump.

