Yes, LittleBigPlanet Street Date Is Being Broken

Don't pretend to be surprised. This happens all the time. When a game that's as feverishly anticipated as LittleBigPlanet is, gamers will be hunting down the retail location that doesn't pay its employees enough to care about things like "street dates." "Do not stock until 'not my problem'," is the philosophy at at least one Best Buy location, the one at which reader Chris snagged his early copy (and he's not the only one). Hopefully, though, he's taking advantage of his early access to the game by creating some awesome penis-themed levels. Good get, Chris.