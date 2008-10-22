Yes, Your Sackboy Spaceman Outfit Will Be Available

A lot of concern from readers over whether the added delay between US and AU release of LittleBigPlanet could put the week one special content at risk. We asked Sony Computer Entertainment for clarification and received some brief but heartwarming news:

Exact details are to be confirmed, but I can confidently say that your readers won't miss out.

So never fear, friends. Your Spaceman Sackboy outfit and the week one special T-shirt will be available for those who get in at the start.