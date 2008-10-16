You Can Now Pay For Left 4 Dead

Valve dropped word today that its upcoming zombie shoot-fest Left 4 Dead is now available to pre-order via Steam. You can't actually play the damn thing yet, though, so consider the pre-purchase more of a cruel taunt than an opportunity to beat the crowds. We see a 10% discount for placing an early order through Valve's digital distribution service, making the game $US44.99, but your mileage may vary.

If your computer can handle it, Left 4 Dead comes recommended based on our early hands-on time with the game. In the meantime, Peggle Nights will probably make the month long wait seem but a mere blink in time.