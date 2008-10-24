You'll Never Guess What Platforms BioShock 2 Is 'Destined For'

While the first BioShock was a timed Microsoft exclusive, appearing on 360 and PC looong before it did on PS3, for the game's sequel, all bets are off. Confirming this for anyone who couldn't already figure it out for themselves today has been 2K, who told GameSpot that "BioShock 2 is destined for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Windows PC platforms". Sorry, Wii owners! Course, there's nothing stopping Microsoft throwing a few million at 2K for a month or two of exclusivity in the meantime - just like they did with Rock Band 2 - but even if they do, there shouldn't be the agonising wait for PS3 owners that there was first time around.

BioShock 2 trailer released, platforms confirmed [GameSpot]