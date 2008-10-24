While the first BioShock was a timed Microsoft exclusive, appearing on 360 and PC looong before it did on PS3, for the game's sequel, all bets are off. Confirming this for anyone who couldn't already figure it out for themselves today has been 2K, who told GameSpot that "BioShock 2 is destined for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Windows PC platforms". Sorry, Wii owners! Course, there's nothing stopping Microsoft throwing a few million at 2K for a month or two of exclusivity in the meantime - just like they did with Rock Band 2 - but even if they do, there shouldn't be the agonising wait for PS3 owners that there was first time around.
You'll Never Guess What Platforms BioShock 2 Is 'Destined For'
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink