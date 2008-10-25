Your Master Chief Costume Is Here, $US629.99 And It's Yours

If you're ready to phone in this year's Halloween costume, Costumes Inc. and Rubie's Costume Company got your back. This Master Chief "Collector's Costume" will be the talk of whatever shindig you find yourself at over the next week. "You paid how much for this thing?" they'll ask. "It was marked down from $US850!" you'll proudly announce, all the while sweating profusely, your speech muffled to near indecipherable levels.

Gotta admit though, the thing looks pretty sharp as a 72dpi JPEG on the internet. It even has realistic battle damage, our favourite gimmick.

Master Chief Collector's Costume - Licensed Halo 3 Men's Costume [Costumes Inc - thanks, Roy!]