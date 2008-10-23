Ys: Books I & II Easing On Down To Nintendo DS In February

Atlus keeps its Japanese RPG import streak alive with the North American release of Legacy of Ys: Books I & II for the Nintendo DS, due to ship February 10, 2009. The role-playing game is a remake of Ys I & II, two classic games now twenty-plus years long in the tooth.

The two games were released separately in Japan earlier this year, but Atlus is being charitable to our wallets, keeping both remakes on a single cart. Looks like they're going for about $35 in U.S. Dollars, which wouldn't be so bad. The Turbografx-16 version of Ys I & II is currently available on the Wii Virtual Console, should you desperately be in need of an Ys fix.