The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Ys: Books I & II Easing On Down To Nintendo DS In February

Atlus keeps its Japanese RPG import streak alive with the North American release of Legacy of Ys: Books I & II for the Nintendo DS, due to ship February 10, 2009. The role-playing game is a remake of Ys I & II, two classic games now twenty-plus years long in the tooth.

The two games were released separately in Japan earlier this year, but Atlus is being charitable to our wallets, keeping both remakes on a single cart. Looks like they're going for about $35 in U.S. Dollars, which wouldn't be so bad. The Turbografx-16 version of Ys I & II is currently available on the Wii Virtual Console, should you desperately be in need of an Ys fix.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles