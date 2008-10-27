Zombies!!! Board Game in Development for XBLA, PSN

Seems like we've been about two things lately: zombies, and nudity. Well here's more. The makers of the popular Zombies!!! board game have announced that a video game version is under development for release on Steam, PSN and XBLA sometime in 2009. Twilight Creations, the game's maker, has reached a deal with Big Rooster to create the game. I went looking back through our coverage to see if we'd reported on this, and found at least one commenter who hoped way back in 2007 this would come to XBLA. DJ Christ 2006, your prayers are answered.

Zombies!!! is a tile-based board game in which the object is to escape the growing zombie menace. The board is tile based and lends itself to expansion packs, making the game infinitely customisable and, also, increasing sales of the game and game-related stuff. Twilight Creations says the base set has sold more than 125,000 copies worldwide since it was released in 2001, and more than 300,000 units of Zombies!!!-related stuff altogether.

"Later releases may include the Nintendo DS and Wii systems," the news release says. Maybe they're shooting for the moon, but who knows. The full release is on the jump.

