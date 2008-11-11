150K Sign Up For Jumpgate Beta

If there's one PC genre we can never have too much of, it's space combat. Codemasters and NetDevil know this, and so do the 150,000+ users who have signed up for the beta of their upcoming MMO Jumpgate Evolution.

'We are pleased to announce this exciting landmark for Jumpgate Evolution," commented Edward Relf, Director, Marketing, Codemasters Online. "Since the commencement of the BETA signup program three months ago, we have seen overwhelming support for the game and look forward to inviting players into the BETA in the coming months. We encourage everyone looking to get into BETA to sign up as soon as possible to avoid disappointment."

Great news for the developers, not so great for those of us eager to get into the beta test. With numbers rapidly growing (and I suppose this post doesn't help), the odds of snagging a beta spot by signing up over at www.jumpgateevolution.com are getting worse by the minute. Closed beta should be going live soon, so if you are so inclined I strongly suggest jumping on it.

Jumpgate Evolution Blasts Beyond 150k BETA Signup Milestone

Upcoming Elite Space Combat MMO Gains Momentum as BETA Approaches

(Warwickshire, UK) - 10th November, 2008, 2pm GMT - Codemasters Online & NetDevil today announced that BETA signups for the highly anticipated elite space combat MMO, Jumpgate Evolution have now exceeded 150,000 with numbers climbing rapidly! Gamers can continue signing up for the chance to participate in the upcoming BETA at www.jumpgateevolution.com

Jumpgate Evolution is the definitive elite space combat MMO published by Codemasters Online and developed by the US-based NetDevil. This unique new title will allow players to choose from one of three playable Nations and engage in an intense action experience featuring ship-to-ship combat in a persistent online universe. Gamers can embark on an immersive and accessible space adventure where they can trade valuable commodities, take part in dangerous large-scale intergalactic battles, meet and play with friends and live out the dream to become an elite space hero. Jumpgate Evolution features both a rich and varied universe to explore and has been designed for experienced and novice MMO players alike.

Jumpgate is set for release in 2009 with closed BETA due to go live soon. For more information on Jumpgate Evolution or to sign up for BETA visit: www.jumpgateevolution.com