Less than six months ago, Microsoft reduced the price of the Xbox 360 in Australia. It got pretty cheap, especially the Arcade, which dropped below the price of a Wii. Well, with Christmas coming up, Microsoft have decided to cut the price of the 360 again. All three consoles will benefit, the Arcade going from $350 to $300, the Pro from $499 to $399 and the Elite from $649 to $549. As you can see, those are some hefty cuts, which put the Arcade a full $100 cheaper than the Wii and the Pro at almost half the price of a PS3. Interestingly, Microsoft Australia also say that, continuing a trend that began in August, the Arcade is still the top-selling 360 console in the country. Goes to show, you can include all the HDDs, HDs, wi-fis and waggles in the world in a console, and they'll mean nothing next to the bottom line.
360 Gets ANOTHER Australian Price Cut (Arcade Still #1 Seller)
$300 is still $300 too much for broken fucking hardware. I'll stick with my PC for M$ based games for now thanks.
Let me know when their product isn't a steaming pile of broken-to-be horseshit, and then I'll buy one so I can play the 6 decent exclusive games I can't buy anywhere else.