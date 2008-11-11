The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

360 Gets ANOTHER Australian Price Cut (Arcade Still #1 Seller)

Less than six months ago, Microsoft reduced the price of the Xbox 360 in Australia. It got pretty cheap, especially the Arcade, which dropped below the price of a Wii. Well, with Christmas coming up, Microsoft have decided to cut the price of the 360 again. All three consoles will benefit, the Arcade going from $350 to $300, the Pro from $499 to $399 and the Elite from $649 to $549. As you can see, those are some hefty cuts, which put the Arcade a full $100 cheaper than the Wii and the Pro at almost half the price of a PS3. Interestingly, Microsoft Australia also say that, continuing a trend that began in August, the Arcade is still the top-selling 360 console in the country. Goes to show, you can include all the HDDs, HDs, wi-fis and waggles in the world in a console, and they'll mean nothing next to the bottom line.

Comments

  • Brendan Guest

    $300 is still $300 too much for broken fucking hardware. I'll stick with my PC for M$ based games for now thanks.

    Let me know when their product isn't a steaming pile of broken-to-be horseshit, and then I'll buy one so I can play the 6 decent exclusive games I can't buy anywhere else.

    0
  • con Guest

    This makes me happy i caved in and bought a pro 3 weeks ago.
    (Puts head through wall)

    0
  • Ilyena Guest

    This is fantastic. I bought the Arcdade a couple of months ago, just after the price drop, and I thought that was pretty cheap.

    0
  • sherif ghobrial Guest

    Hay Brendan,

    the xbox dash board is getting an update where it will allow you to save your game onto the hardrive, which means less noise and less fan , ultimately the machine works way less, so hopefully no more red lights .

    0
  • danpen @danpen

    Shit its cheap that makes the pro US$260, goin to buy another one just for the bigger HDD

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles