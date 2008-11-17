360 vs Wii vs PS3 In Install Base Graph Showdown

Thanks to the NPD Group and, uh, Deutsche Bank, we have a lovely graph that shows the current install base for each of the three current-gen home consoles. Being a graph, it's more fun than just the numbers, since we can track each console's performance in the months/years since it launched. The 360, it's taking things nice and easy at 11.6 million. The PS3 is taking things perhaps a little too nice and easy, at 5.7 million. And the Wii, well, that sharp red line is telling you that it's sold 13.4 million consoles in only two years.

