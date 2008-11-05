The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

$US50,000 Gets You This Rare Super Nintendo

The more casual console collectors in the audience may scoff at the asking price for this PowerFest '94 Competition Super Nintendo, but if you've got an extra fifty-thousand dollar bill lying around, you really can't go wrong with this little stocking stuffer. Built for the Nintendo World Championships II competition, this one of a kind survivor — only 32 were made, they say — from the early '90s is a hidden bargain.

Why? According to the seller, it features level 1-1 of Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, five laps of the first track from Super Mario Kart and the home run derby from Ken Griffey Jr. Presents Major League Baseball. That's practically a hundredth of a full game, right there!

For further details on this high priced item, hit up the eBay auction.

SNES Super Nintendo Powerfest '94 Competition NWC II [eBay via VGPC - thanks, Tony!]

Comments

  • bradz7 Guest

    roflmfao @ the seller!
    what a moron. there is no-one in the world that is going to pay that sort of money for an snes. i dont care if it could fly around the world i still wouldnt pay that much. for a true collector its "maybe" worth $500-$800 at the absolute most. he'll prolly get a mate to bid on it just to make it look like it's getting some interest. hahaha
    thanx Kotaku for a huge laugh at this clowns expense ;)

    0
  • BrendanT Guest

    bradz7: A competition NES sounding very much like that has sold for about $10,000 in the past couple of years which I think is the record.

    0
  • BaTTLeToADs.R.mY.GoOd.FriENdS Guest

    LOL @ seller
    i wouldnt pay $50,000 for a snes unless it had battletoads on it!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles