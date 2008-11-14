50 Cent Game Just Looks Better And Better

"Wheh Ma Skull!". Funny the first time you hear it, funny the next 17 times you hear it. Honestly, not only does this game look hilarious (bravo Swordfish for taking the low, tongue-in-cheek road on the concept), but it looks decent. Like Gears of War, with baseball caps. But with less Locust. And more punching in the stomach.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink