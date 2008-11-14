The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

50 Cent Game Just Looks Better And Better


"Wheh Ma Skull!". Funny the first time you hear it, funny the next 17 times you hear it. Honestly, not only does this game look hilarious (bravo Swordfish for taking the low, tongue-in-cheek road on the concept), but it looks decent. Like Gears of War, with baseball caps. But with less Locust. And more punching in the stomach.

