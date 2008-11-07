7 Million Taking Names For Closed Beta

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Deep Silver are looking for would-be thieves, robbers, cutpurses and burglars who fancy looking for loot in their new crime-themed MMO 7 Million.

Rather than the guns 'n' hos approach of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, 7 Million looks to be taking its cues from Ocean's Eleven, Thief and Leverage - crime with style, in other words, with a refreshing lack of violence and emphasis on skill and planning.

The game has entered closed beta, and anyone who fancies a caper or two can register via the game's website. The first wave of testers have already begun to steal, with more to be added before the game goes live in the Spring.

  • DoctorOwl Guest

    Wow this looks awesome, it's about time someone tried something fresh AND exciting in an MMO.

