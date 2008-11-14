90% Of World Of Goo Installs Are Pirated

When 2D Boy released World of Goo, they decided to put their trust in gamers' consciences and send it out into the world unhindered by DRM or copy protection. Nice one, 2D Boy! So, how did that work out for you guys?

"Last we checked the piracy rate was about 90%" said 2D Boy's Ron Carmel, his faith in humanity clearly a little dinted. Carmel dropped this stat bomb into the Rock Paper Shotgun forums and went on to confirm to Joystiq that he had seen "500 seeders and 300 leechers" torrenting the game.

It is hard to say exactly what this means - surely many of the downloads would not have planned to buy the game anyway and Carmel does admit to receiving mail from " a very small percentage" of pirates who DID buy the game - but all the same... very poor indeed.

World of Goo has 90% piracy rate [Joystiq]