99 Bricks Is The Addictive Spawn Of Tetris, World of Goo

When you're done playing Super Obama World, make sure you try out the latest from Weirdbeard Games, a mash up of Tetris and the excellent World of Goo known as 99 Bricks.
The concept is simple: stack a series of 99 tetriminos to build the highest possible tower, taking into account the physics of building such a structure from Tetris blocks. Fortunately for your quest for height, a completed line does not delete it, as it would in Alexey Pajitnov's classic puzzle game.
It may be more of a challenge than you'd think. It definitely requires some patience to burn through nearly a hundred blocks, but it's so well designed, it's worth the Flash time.
