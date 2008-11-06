99 Bricks Is The Addictive Spawn Of Tetris, World of Goo

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

When you're done playing Super Obama World, make sure you try out the latest from Weirdbeard Games, a mash up of Tetris and the excellent World of Goo known as 99 Bricks.

The concept is simple: stack a series of 99 tetriminos to build the highest possible tower, taking into account the physics of building such a structure from Tetris blocks. Fortunately for your quest for height, a completed line does not delete it, as it would in Alexey Pajitnov's classic puzzle game.

It may be more of a challenge than you'd think. It definitely requires some patience to burn through nearly a hundred blocks, but it's so well designed, it's worth the Flash time.

99 Bricks [Kongregate via Waxy]

