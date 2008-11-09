9-Year-Old Plays Driving Game, Steals Parent's Car

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

A nine year old boy has been arrested in Japan for stealing his parents car to visit his grandmother. And how, pray, does a nine year old kid learn to drive?

"It's my first time driving" he said, "but I learned from watching dad and playing at the video arcade."

Police in Gifu prefecture received a call on Monday morning from an anxious pedestrian who had seen a car apparently with no driver - the little sod was sitting on the very edge of the seat, straining to reach the pedals and peer over the steering wheel.

The real question of course is What game did he practice on? Knowing if there are junior GTA players on the loose could be a very different prospect to under-age Mario Kart re-enactors.

Boy, 9, sets off on drive in family car after practicing on video games [Mainichi Daily News]

