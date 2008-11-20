A Kingdom For Keflings Hits XBLA, Avatars Infect UNO

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

NinjaBee's city-building strategy game A Kingdom For Keflings joins the Xbox Live Arcade line-up today, the first new game to ship with support for those beastly new Avatars you've all created. The game supports up to four players online and will set budding city planners back 800 Microsoft Points.

Joining A Kingdom For Keflings with New Xbox Experience Avatar support are UNO, Bomberman Live, Hardwood Hearts, and Hardwood Spades. You'll need to update those last three via Xbox Live Marketplace (whenever the service returns from its short nap) should you want them Avatarded.

Should you be so enamored with the Rare-designed Avatars, you can keep an eye on the "Avatar Games" tab in the Marketplace to see what else will be offered.

