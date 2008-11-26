A Link In Google's Street View

Google recently updated Google Maps with a full screen street view. They also took the time to update the street view of their own building. Guess which game character someone found lurking outside Google HQ?
[Thanks Jose]
Cool! Now, I can't wait untill they get the UK Street View Data Online!
