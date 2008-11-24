A Sephiroth Statue For Your Christmas (2009) Wishlist

Due for release sometime towards the middle of next year, this 14" statue of Final Fantasy VII baddie Sephiroth should find itself a home on many an overpaid Final Fantasy fanboy's adult collectible display shelf. Could have done with a dead Aeris hanging limply from the end of his sword, but the $US150 price tag is steep enough as it is.
Screens on the link.
