The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

A Sephiroth Statue For Your Christmas (2009) Wishlist

Due for release sometime towards the middle of next year, this 14" statue of Final Fantasy VII baddie Sephiroth should find itself a home on many an overpaid Final Fantasy fanboy's adult collectible display shelf. Could have done with a dead Aeris hanging limply from the end of his sword, but the $US150 price tag is steep enough as it is.
Screens on the link.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles