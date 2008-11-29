Acclaim Unveils Free Browser-Based Rock Game Rockfree

Why spend a couple hundred dollars on plastic instruments when you can play a browser-based band rhythm game and play for free? This is the question put forth by Acclaim's latest online game, Rockfree.

Announced today, Rockfree is a browser-based game that will allow players to create their own rock avatar, open their own rock club, and engage in rock battles with up to 7 other players on any stage. Aside from three licensed songs being shown off in the sneak preview being held tomorrow - "Iron Man", "Fat Lip", and "Woman" - more than 40 new songs are slated to be produced for the game, with players having the ability to upload their own music as well.

"Acclaim Games is excited about offering an online rock game that connects people through music and a multiplayer experience. People don't have to pay hundreds of dollars to play ROCKFREE, and because it's free-to-play the entire world can now enjoy a music based game." says Howard Marks CEO of Acclaim Games.

Details are scant, but won't be for long. Closed beta kicks off tomorrow with the public preview event at http://www.rockfree.com/. Hit the jump for some images and the full release.

Acclaim Games Announces "ROCKFREE" A multiplayer online music based game

Acclaim plans Closed Beta for November 29th with an official release in first quarter 2009

Los Angeles, CA (November 28, 2008) - People around the world are playing music games like Rockband and Guitar Hero, but the price for these music based games can be expensive. Acclaim Games has the answer, "ROCKFREE".

A sneak-peak of ROCKFREE will be available to the public Saturday, November 29th at www.rockfree.com. In the game players will be able to create custom rocker avatars, open a rock club and battle against other people around the world. In the end it's all about who rocks, who sucks and more importantly, who gets the coveted title of ROCKER GOD. This early sneak-peak will provide a taste of the music line-up to come, providing three licensed tracks; Iron Man, Fat Lip and Woman. Additionally there are more than 40 new songs being produced for this game.

Acclaim Games and WaveGroup, Warner Music, Sony and EMI have teamed up to do the music for ROCKFREE. WaveGroup, spearheaded by Will Littlejohn who is credited on Guitar Hero, Guitar Hero II and III, Karaoke Revolution Volumes 1, 2 and 3, and Blade Runner, is a integral part in the production of ROCKFREE'S music.

"We've had a simple vision for this game... Just imagine Rocking out to really GREAT music online, for FREE, on a game that you can play anywhere, anytime, where you don't need to buy CD's or install anything, where the music is directed by the company the Guitar Hero team went to, where we DON'T charge for extra songs, that will quickly have over 1,000 amazing songs, as users upload new tracks, that can allow EIGHT people to compete on any stage, and that's just about hanging out with friends and having fun. That's our long term goal here, and here's a sneak peek to see if were on the right track so far." says David Perry, Chief Creative Officer.

This is your chance to be heard and have a huge impact on how the game evolves! Come and join the fun and ROCKFREE! Just follow this link: http://www.rockfree.com