Activision Change Baja Box Art To Beat Lawsuit

If you can't beat 'em...fix whatever it was they were complaining about so you don't get your arse sued. That about sums up this move by Activision, which has seen the mega-publisher avoid a lawsuit with THQ over the box art to racer Baja 1000. While the original art was almost a direct rip-off of THQ's Baja game - and was likely to see Activision have to face some kind of punishment - the game's cover has since been changed. And, ironically, in the process been improved. Everybody wins. Especially this game, which without this lawsuit would have come and gone without a single one of you noticing it's passage.

