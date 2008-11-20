The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Activision Change Baja Box Art To Beat Lawsuit

If you can't beat 'em...fix whatever it was they were complaining about so you don't get your arse sued. That about sums up this move by Activision, which has seen the mega-publisher avoid a lawsuit with THQ over the box art to racer Baja 1000. While the original art was almost a direct rip-off of THQ's Baja game - and was likely to see Activision have to face some kind of punishment - the game's cover has since been changed. And, ironically, in the process been improved. Everybody wins. Especially this game, which without this lawsuit would have come and gone without a single one of you noticing it's passage.

Case: THQ v. Activision - SETTLED [Patent Arcade, via Joystiq]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles