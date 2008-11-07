Activision Donating Guitar Hero III To US Troops

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

What's the best way to counteract constant accusations that you're the most greedy, soulless and creatively bankrupt publisher in gaming today? That's right, you announce a massive charity deal! Activision have today pledged to donate "$US100,000 worth" (so, around 1000 copies) of Guitar Hero III to the United Service Organizations, or USO as you may know them as. The games are destined for USO lounges at US military installations across the world, and, while Activision's motives are certainly cynical, the end result is still a good one, as the games should provide a welcome distraction for US troops no doubt engaged in activities nowhere near as fun as playing Guitar Hero.

