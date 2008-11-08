Activision To Tempt Actual Guitarists With Guitar Hero World Tour

Activision has announced plans to target real musicians by installing full Guitar Hero World Tour set-ups in music shops.

Actually, should that read 'targeting' or 'mildly insulting'? Very much depends on the type of customer that shop attracts, I would imagine. Most of the musical instrument vendors I have ever been into have a hard core of 'Keep Music Live' hardliners who I don't imagine would take kindly to having their PROPER SKILLS being boiled down to a bit of button stabbing on a pretend fretboard.

Activision, of course, see things differently.

"For many years computer games have taken people away from learning a musical instrument," said Active Music's Les Worsley, "Here is a game that positively encourages it. This is a real opportunity for stores to embrace the platform and bring new customers into their stores."

