Activision To Tempt Actual Guitarists With Guitar Hero World Tour

Activision has announced plans to target real musicians by installing full Guitar Hero World Tour set-ups in music shops.
Actually, should that read 'targeting' or 'mildly insulting'? Very much depends on the type of customer that shop attracts, I would imagine. Most of the musical instrument vendors I have ever been into have a hard core of 'Keep Music Live' hardliners who I don't imagine would take kindly to having their PROPER SKILLS being boiled down to a bit of button stabbing on a pretend fretboard.
Activision, of course, see things differently.
"For many years computer games have taken people away from learning a musical instrument," said Active Music's Les Worsley, "Here is a game that positively encourages it. This is a real opportunity for stores to embrace the platform and bring new customers into their stores."
Guitar Hero heading to music stores [Casual Gaming]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink