The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Adventure, Yes Adventure, Comes to iPhone

It was bound to happen.

Last night, while researching my iPhone gaming gift guide story, I stumbled across an iPhone adaptation of Atari classic Adventure, aka Keep that F-ing Duck Away From Me!

The game is a faithful copy of the original Atari 2600 title, complete with no music, annoying mazes and duck-faced dragons. It even has those surprise sound effects when the duck, I mean dragon, surprises you.

Instead of relying on tapping or tracing to play the game, you use the iPhone's tilt controls, which works surprisingly well. In fact, I've been enjoying this version of Adventure almost as much as I enjoyed the original back when I was nine. Though that might say more about me than the game.

Did I mention it's free? Yeah, if you have an iPhone or Touch you need to go get this, stat!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles