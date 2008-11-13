Akuma, Fei-Long, and Sagat In Full HD

Along with the best trailer around, which we already proudly displayed on these pages, Capcom's Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD team also unleashes a slew of screenshots highlighting the fighting prowess and crystal-clarity of the World Warriors Sagat, Fei-Long, and Akuma. The screens also feature Dee Jay, but Capcom's press site doesn't mention him in the description of the shots, leading us to believe that no one, not even Capcom, gives a flat damn about Dee Jay.