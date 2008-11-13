The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Akuma, Fei-Long, and Sagat In Full HD

Along with the best trailer around, which we already proudly displayed on these pages, Capcom's Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD team also unleashes a slew of screenshots highlighting the fighting prowess and crystal-clarity of the World Warriors Sagat, Fei-Long, and Akuma. The screens also feature Dee Jay, but Capcom's press site doesn't mention him in the description of the shots, leading us to believe that no one, not even Capcom, gives a flat damn about Dee Jay.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles