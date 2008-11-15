All Metal Music Game Being Forged

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Not enough metal for you in Guitar Hero and Rock Band? How about a music game that is completely metal? Visual effect consultants EBT3 Creations and talent management company Indevent USA have formed a new multi-media company called Reign Productions, and their first project is said to be a multi-million dollar video game containing nothing but metal. Details are scant at the moment, pending a major announcement regarding the project at the annual NAMM global music products show in Anaheim, California in January, but the game will apparently feature artist cameos as well as the formation of a metal supergroup within the game.

Having long lost touch with what exactly is considered to be metal these days, I am not sure whether to be excited, amused, or terrified.

'Supergroup' Metal Band To Be Formed As Part Of REIGN PRODUCTIONS Launch [Blabbermouth.net]

