American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Recommends MK vs. DC For Families

Some of our more jaded readers may poo-poo Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe's softer, more broad reaching one-on-one violence, but there's one organisation who has no qualms with the T-rated brawler. That would be the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry which has reviewed the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 game, finding that it "will likely facilitate an adult joining a teenager in video game play." Not a sexy box quote by any means, but maybe better than we were expecting.

T. Atilla Ceranoglu, M.D. weighs in with his (or her) opinion on the latest Mortal Kombat, talking up the game's decreased gore and parental control options. That and "the easy learning curve and easy to use controls make it quite manageable for those unfamiliar with video gaming." Is Midway swimming in the seas of the Blue Ocean?!

Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe [AACAP]

