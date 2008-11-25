Analysts Pick The Holiday's Biggest Losers

According to analysts from EEDAR, Wedbush Morgan and Screen Digest, games like Midnight Club: Los Angeles, Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe and Animal Crossing: Let's Go To The City could have less than merry Christmases. Gamasutra reports these are just a few of the marquee and triple-A titles that, for various reasons, could get lost in the pre-holiday game release dust up.

Wedbush Morgan's Michael Pachter predicts that some titles, like Tomb Raider Underworld and Shaun White Snowboarding simply don't have the buzz surrounding them. (Pachter calls the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions of Shaun White "not positioned well" which I would absolutely agree with — I thought it was a Wii-only title for longer than I'd like to admit.)

Were they to be released during a less crowded time of the year, I could see them doing well, but game budgets get a little tighter this time of year and the list of must haves is typically bloated.

Jesse Divnich of EEDAR points to other titles, things like Banjo Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts and Spider-Man: Web of Shadows as destined to be ignored. "Any other title that squeaks by with quality scores below 80 percent" is also due to suffer, Divnich adds.

