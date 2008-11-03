And Now, a Message from Major Nelson

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Did you grab that torrented New Xbox Experience? Don't think you're going to get much value out of it.

Yeah, if you didn't make it into the preview, there's a leaked NXE out there (you guys have teh google, you can find it), but putting it on your machine sounds like a dumb idea that gets you nothing. First, you don't get to use Live for half of a month. Don't care? Antisocial gamer with no friends? Well, Microsoft's probably going to find out the instant you connect that you got this thing through shady channels, and ban the hell out of you from just about everything. Since a big point of the NXE is what you do online, good luck resisting that temptation forever.

NXE Leaked, Installation Disables Live Until Nov. 19 [Xbox 360 Fanboy]

