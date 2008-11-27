And The Best-Selling DS, PSP Games Of All Time Are...

...to be found within a report thrown together by Game Informer magazine, using only the finest of NPD sales data. Within, then, you'll find the five best-selling DS & PSP games (in the US) of all time.

Here's the DS list. Predictable in both its composition and its scale. No matter how many times you see those New Super Mario figures, it's still a little mind-blowing.



And here's the PSP list. Predictable in how, well, how sad it is to look upon. The handheld itself, it just keeps on selling, but looking at this list, nobody's bought anything of consequence in a long time.



