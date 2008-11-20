And The Big Fable II Announcement Is...

...delayed! According to a post on Lionhead's Fable II development blog, good old Sam explains that the Microsoft didn't think now was the right time for the big announcement they teased last week, and so the teasing continues until this coming Monday, November 24th. Wait! Don't be sad! There's still some good news to be had.

To celebrate the launch of the New Xbox Experience, we've created an all-new Fable II theme for your dashboard. Go show your Fable pride!

Well that's something, I suppose. Not sure if this indicates that Lionhead is very bad at teasing, or very, very good at it. You decide.

Small Fable II News [Fable II Development Blog]