Angelina Jolie Loves Her Fitness Gaming

Lara Croft actress and borderline anorexic Angelina Jolie has been using Let's Pilates and her kids' DS to shed her post-pregnancy pounds, according to America's OK! Magazine.

A source said: "Angelina's kids were convincing her that video games were more than just fun. They explained to her you can do anything from practice math to learn to read music and exercise."

So the good news is that Jolie gets that games can be a force for good. The bad news, if she keeps dieting she's going to disappear.

Angelina Jolies Wii Fit [STV]

