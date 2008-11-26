Angels Donate Wiis To Soldiers

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

US nonprofit group Soldier's Angels is donating Nintendo Wiis to severely wounded veterans.

Donna Jo Blake, Chief of Physical Medicine Rehabilitation at Department of Veterans Affairs in Eastern Colorado thinks that this could lead to (and I do apologise for this) "Wii-hablitation".

"We are aware of many colleagues throughout the Veterans Affairs medical system who have developed dynamic Wii programs in multiple areas, including PolyTrauma, Spinal Cord Injury/Traumatic Brain Injury, and Long Term Care," says Blake, "Wii gaming has great potential for physical, mental and emotional well-being. We are delighted to receive this support from Soldiers' Angels."

Nonprofit Donates Wiis To Injured Soldiers [The Wiire]

