Animal Crossing Wii Begins Its Dominance In Japan

If the debut of Animal Crossing: Let's Go To The City (nee City Folk) is any indication, Nintendo has another hit on its hands. City Folk landed at #1, with Wild World for the DS still in the top 30.

City Folk for the Wii was just one of five new debuts claiming half of the top ten, beating out Square Enix's Chrono Trigger DS and The Last Remnant. Another strong Xbox 360 Japanese-style role-playing game that should help Microsoft's fortunes overseas. Former chart-topper Kirby will likely move over 500,000 copies of Hoshi no Kirby: Ultra Super Deluxe by the end of the year.

A handful of PlayStation 3 titles show stronger sales legs than their counterparts, potentially a good sign for Sony in Japan. Media Create sales for November 17 to 24 are after the jump.

01. Animal Crossing: City Folk (Wii) - 305,000 / NEW

02. Chrono Trigger DS (DS) - 271,000 / NEW

03. Mobile Suit Gundam: Gundam vs. Gundam (PSP) - 267,000 / NEW

04. The Last Remnant (Xbox 360) - 102,000 / NEW

05. Saka-Tsuku DS: Touch and Direct (DS) - 72,000 / NEW

06. Hoshi no Kirby: Ultra Super Deluxe (DS) - 55,000 / 419,000

07. Wagamama Fashion Girls Mode (DS) - 25,000 / 209,000

08. Rhythm Tengoku Gold (DS) - 25,000 / 1,184,000

09. Pokémon Platinum (DS) - 24,000 / 1,941,000

10. Way of the Samurai 3 (PS3) - 20,000 / 101,000

11. Wii Fit (Wii)

12. Tongari Boushi to Mahou no 365 Nichi (DS)

13. Prinny: Ore ga Shujinkou de Iinsuka? (PSP)

14. Gran Turismo 5 Prologue Spec III (PS3)

15. Koihime Musou (PS2)

16. Otomedius Gorgeous (Xbox 360)

17. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PSP the Best) (PSP)

18. Fushigi no Dungeon Fuurai no Shiren DS 2: Sabaku no Majou (DS)

19. DS Nishimura Kyotaro Suspense 2 Shin Tantei Series: Kanezawa kankan gokkan no kyoukoku fukushuu no kage (DS)

20. Ryuusei no Rockman 3: Black Ace (DS)

21. Mario Kart Wii (Wii)

22. Wii Music (Wii)

23. Secret Agent Clank (PSP)

24. Grand Theft Auto IV (PS3)

25. Koisuru Otome to Shugo no Tate: The Shield of AIGIS (PS2)

26. Resistance 2 (PS3)

27. Katekyoo Hitman Reborn! Kindan no Yami no Delta (PS2)

28. Family Ski World Ski & Snowboard (Wii)

29. Animal Crossing: Wild World (DS)

30. Personal Trainer: Walking (DS)

Media Create Weekly Software Sales [Gpara]