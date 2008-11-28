The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Another Low Budget Zelda Movie Trailer

Last one of these we saw was in 2006. Then, as now, movies like this will divide people. Some will admire them for their plucky spirit. While others will take it for what it is: poorly-acted, cheap-looking garbage. I'm so indifferent I'm neither. All I ask is that Americans, if you can't do a British accent, don't. That lady at the start sounds like Keira Knightley...if she'd been kicked in the head by a donkey and was now suffering from a severe intellectual disability. [via Go Nintendo]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles