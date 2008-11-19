Another Pro Gaming League Goes Under

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Championship Gaming Series is no more. Sponsors BSkyB, STAR and DirecTV have officially ended their professional gaming business, according to an announcement posted on the league's web site. The statement explains that the CGS was killed off because "profitability was too far in the future for us to sustain operations in the interim." Things are tough all over, basically.

The CGS focused on competitive gaming in titles like Counter-Strike: Source, Dead or Alive 4, FIFA, World of Warcraft and more. It joins the CPL and World Series of Video Games as failed attempts to garner profitable interest in watching other people play games really, really, really well.

AN IDEA WHOSE TIME CAME TOO EARLY [The CGS]

