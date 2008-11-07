AoC And WAR Players Flocking Back To Azeroth

Each of the seven or so times I've canceled my World of Warcraft subscription over the past few years, I've found it curious that they ask your reason for leaving. What could they possibly do with said information? Blizzard CEO Mike Morhaime answered my question for me during yesterday's earnings conference call to investors, during which he put the information to good use.

"To date, 68 percent of the players who listed Age of Conan as their reason for cancellation, and 46 percent of players who listed Warhammer as their reason for cancellation have reactivated their subscriptions to World of Warcraft."

With the release of the Wrath of the Lich King expansion only a week away, I wouldn't be surprised to see those numbers growing by a good bit before all is said and done. I wonder if they track the people who answer, "I just don't love you anymore"? Come on, I didn't mean it baby, you just make me so crazy sometimes.

Blizzard Unfazed by Conan, Warhammer [EDGE]